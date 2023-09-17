Parents concerned after DC students are robbed while walking home from school

At least three students have been robbed at the Fort Stevens Recreation Center in the Walter Reed community.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Families in Northwest D.C. are voicing their concerns over two recent robberies targeting students from the D.C. International School (DCI) in the Walter Reed community.

At least three students were targeted at the nearby Fort Stevens Recreation Center which is just a six-minute walk from the campus.

The most recent incident happened Friday around 3:30 p.m. according to Tracie Cole who called 911 after she saw one of the victims.

"He came to the school crying and upset saying that they stole his bookbag and a few other items from him. Staff was out there checking to see if he was okay," she said.

Cole said that the boy had green grass stains on his back as if he had been thrown to the ground.

Just two days prior, another group of DCI students were targeted at gunpoint.

"A car pulled up beside them and four masked individuals got out, flashed a weapon, and robbed two of the DCI students," the school's Executive Director, Michael Rosskamm, wrote to families in a letter.

A witness who saw the first robbery told WUSA9 she heard a pop and saw a group of teenagers all wearing ski masks, one of them was pointing a gun in different directions and kids were playing and families were nearby.

As a mother of a child who goes to DC International School, Cole said she is warning students to go straight home and avoid congregating at the park. She said it's time for increased police presence and safety around the school.

"Just some adult eyes to try to help these kids that just want to learn, trying to go to school and then they are on their way home getting jumped, robbed or beat up," she added.

Former DC Board of Education Valencia Mohammed has joined efforts demanding increased patrolling and surveillance at the rec center that serves all ages.

"If it's on DC property, why don't we have surveillance cameras to safeguard the community on D.C. property? Any given day we have about 25 seniors that are in that building and children love this area," Mohammed told WUSA9.

Mohammed said the area needs to be protected during the hours that students are walking to and from school.

In the letter, the school said they, "will continue to work directly with community resources, including MPD and local agencies, to ensure that our school has the necessary support."