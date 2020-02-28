WASHINGTON — Suspected illegal window tint on a Hagerstown man's Chevrolet Tahoe led Frederick County Sherrif's deputies to seize over 46 pounds of cocaine and three pounds of fentanyl on Tuesday.

Deputy William Rempe was conducting a traffic stop at 9:53 a.m. near U.S. 15 / Md.28 when he spotted the 2017 Tahoe. According to court documents, the car was crossing the Points of Rocks bridge from Virginia into Maryland when Rempe noticed it's excessively dark window tinting. The deputy then pulled the car over, towards the northbound shoulder.

It was after approaching the driver of the car -- 41-year-old Lamonte Montae Young Sr. -- that the deputy become suspicious there was more in the vehicle, citing Young Sr. nervous behavior, trembling hands and faint smell of marijuana coming from inside the car.

A separate Frederick police officer was riding by with a K-9 and stopped at the scene to see if Rempe needed assistance. According to authorities, the dog alerted the officers of drug presence and a search commenced. In the trunk of the car, officers found two large boxes filled with vacuum-sealed plastic bags of cocaine and fentanyl.

Total, the deputies seized 21,140 grams (46.6 pounds) of cocaine and 1,454 grams of fentanyl (3.2 pounds). Those large amounts may be a record, said Sheriff Chuck Jenkins.

Young was charged with two counts of drug possession, possession with intent to distribute, possession of a large quantity of narcotics and importing narcotics into the state.

