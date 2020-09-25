Police: 1 person dead, another located in Montgomery County after shooting in Friendship Heights

D.C. Police confirm that a second shooting victim was found across the Maryland state line in Montgomery County.

WASHINGTON — A man is dead and another man is in critical condition after a shooting in Friendship Heights Thursday evening, police said.

According to D.C. Police, the shooting happened in the 4500 block of Western Avenue, NW just shortly after 7:30 p.m. Upon arrival, police discovered an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

D.C Police confirm that a second shooting victim was found across the Maryland state line in Montgomery County.

The victim, an adult male, was transported to a nearby hospital and is conscious and breathing, police said.

D.C. Police say they are looking for a suspect involved in the shooting – described as a Black male wearing all black in his 20s-30s.

Anyone with any information on this shooting is asked to contact D.C. Police at (202)-727-9099.