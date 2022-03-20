Man killed in Capitol Heights shooting

Police say the shooting happened around 3 a.m. in the 8500 block of Ashwood Drive

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. — The Prince George's County Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting that left a man dead.

Officers were called to the 8500 block of Ashwood Drive in Capitol Heights around 3 a.m. Sunday for reports of a shooting.

When they arrived on scene, police said they located a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The victim has not been identified pending next of kin notification.

Homicide detectives are working to determine a motive in the case and any possible suspect/s.

If anyone has information on this case please call PGCrimeSolvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.