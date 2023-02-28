Ohio man convicted of unlawfully carrying rifle, ammunition roughly one block from the White House

In addition to the rifle, officers discovered documents in the man's truck that appeared to discuss fundamentally restructuring the U.S. federal government.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — A 45-year-old Ohio man has been found guilty of charges stemming from an incident in which he unlawfully carried an unregistered rifle and ammunition into Washington, D.C.

After a three-day trial, Brian Carruth, who lived in Burbank, Ohio at the time, was found guilty by a District jury.

According to evidence provided by the government at trial, on Dec. 5, 2021, U.S. Secret Service officers stopped Carruth in his truck near the corner of 18th and G streets Northwest, roughly one block from the White House.

Officers noticed Carruth's pickup truck because it had what appeared to be a rifle case mounted to the bed portion of the vehicle.

After being stopped, Carruth told officers that he was in D.C. on a matter of national security with the Department of the Interior and had plans to visit the White House.

He then later told officers that he had a hunting rifle in the backseat area of his truck.

After searching the vehicle, officers discovered a bolt-action rifle equipped with a scope and 38 rounds of live ammunition, as well as two spent shell casings.

Police say the rifle was not registered in Washington, D.C.

In addition, officers found documents in Carruth’s truck that appeared to discuss fundamentally restructuring and resetting the U.S. federal government.

A jury found Carruth, who now lives in Rockport, Texas, guilty of one county of Carrying a Rifle or Shotgun Outside Home or Place of Business, one count of Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and one count of Unlawful Possession of Ammunition.

The guilty verdict followed a three-day trial.

Sentencing is scheduled for April 28.