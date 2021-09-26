Police: Officer shoots man near Temple Hills Skating Rink

The man pulled out a handgun while running from officers at the scene of a reported carjacking, police said. Then the officer shot him.

TEMPLE HILLS, Md. — A man is recovering in the hospital after a Prince George's County police officer shot him on Sunday, Sept. 26, the department said.

The officer is a 16-year veteran of the Prince George's County Police Department, Chief Aziz Malik said at a press conference.

Police said they responded to the 3100 block of Branch Avenue in Temple Hills for the report of a carjacking at around 11:12 a.m. Officers said they approached two men and began speaking to them. At that point, the men started to run from officers in opposite directions, according to police.

The officers split up to chase the two men. An officer confronted one of the men when the man pulled a handgun from his waistband, Aziz said. The officer then shot him in the lower body, according to police.

The man was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition. Police recovered his gun, pictured below.

The second man continued running and police said they are still searching for him.

Neither officer was injured, according to police.

The public is urged to avoid this area until further notice as police continue to investigate this shooting.

This is an developing story and will be updated as we learn more.