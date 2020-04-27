LA PLATA, Md. — Charles County police are currently investigating after a man in a camouflage hat allegedly fired a military-style rifle at his neighbors in their Maryland home on Sunday before he was fatally shot by a sheriff’s deputy.

On April 26 at approximately 10:20 a.m., officers responded to the 10000 block of Spring Oak Court in La Plata for the report of a home invasion in progress.

As officers were responding to the scene, dispatchers received additional calls advising the suspect – armed with a military-style long gun – had approached several homes in the neighborhood.

Police said that the suspect broke out a window to one house and then walked to the front yard of another home, where he fired multiple rounds at the residence. When police arrived, authorities said they heard numerous gunshots and observed the man firing at the house, which they learned was occupied by several people including children.

Police approached the man, secured the weapon, and initiated CPR until paramedics arrived. The man was transported to Charles Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

No officers were injured in the confrontation, Richardson said.

Detectives are working to establish a motive behind the alleged shooting. Police said the suspect's name will be released once his next of kin has been identified.

The officer, a five-year veteran, is placed on administrative leave in accordance with agency policy.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Charles County Sheriff's Office at (301) 609-649.

