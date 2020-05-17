Police: Suspect in custody after officer-involved shooting in Anne Arundel County

The suspect, according to authorities, has been shot and is still alive. Police say the suspect is currently in custody.

ARNOLD, Md. — Anne Arundel County Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting Sunday afternoon in Arnold, just 40 miles outside of D.C.

Police said the incident happened on Lakeview Lane. The suspect, according to authorities, has been shot and is still alive. The suspect is currently in custody, police said.

Anne Arundel County Police will hold a media staging this afternoon at Broadneck High School to address the incident.

This story is developing and will be updated once more information becomes available.

Just this past week, D.C. Police responded to a shooting in Southeast that prompted a response from Police Chief Peter Newsham after an officer in his department was shot while on duty.

In a Tuesday afternoon news conference, a D.C. police spokesperson said that an officer was shot by a suspect, who is now in custody. It is not believed that any of the responding officers shot their guns at any point in the exchange with the suspect.

A call came in shortly after 2 p.m. for a shooting in the 3400 blocks of A Street, SE, and a large police presence was noted by witnesses on Twitter.

Officers originally responded to the area because the alleged suspect was being asked to leave a property in which he/she was reportedly not supposed to be on.

This led to the suspect firing a weapon at one of the officers and striking them, according to D.C. Police.

D.C. Police are still canvassing for video of the crime and for witnesses. And, the officer shot has been taken to the hospital for his nonlife-threatening injuries.

Several shell casings could be seen on the ground of the shooting scene when WUSA9 arrived at the scene. D.C. Police could not confirm how many rounds were fired at officers who initially responded.