Officer cut at Columbia Heights Metro Station, police say

WASHINGTON — An officer was treated for injuries Wednesday after a suspect cut them with a knife at the Columbia Heights Metro Station. Multiple suspects are now in police custody.

According to the Metro Transit Police Department, multiple people entered an unauthorized area at the Metro station. After being asked to leave, that's when police say they became combative.

While an officer was in the process of detaining the people, police say one of the suspects took out a knife and cut the officer.

Three people were arrested. Two of those people are facing an unlawful entry charge, while the third person is facing charges of assault on a police officer and assault with a dangerous weapon – knife.

The officer was treated on scene for a laceration.

The identities of the suspects have not been released.

No other information was immediately available.

