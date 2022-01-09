Off-duty FBI officer exchanged gunfire with driver following crash on I-295, police report says

When a driver refused to stop after a crash, the off-duty FBI police officer gave chase, which led to shots being fired.

WASHINGTON — An off-duty FBI police officer exchanged gunfire with another driver while in his car on Interstate 295 over the weekend.

A Metropolitan Police Department report offers more details of the crash that led to a shooting on Saturday, Aug. 27.1:30 p.m. at the intersection of Hayes and Kenilworth Avenue, Northeast.

According to the report, released Wednesday, the off-duty FBI officer collided with another vehicle while traveling northbound on I-295 in D.C. The other driver refused to stop following the crash, and the officer followed, the report says.

As the officer was following the vehicle, the suspect driver fired at the officer's gray Hyundai Elantra several times with a handgun, damaging the car's windshield as well as the front left tire. At the intersection of I-295 and Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue, the suspect fired at the officer's vehicle again and the off-duty officer returned fire.

Police are still investigating and searching for the other vehicle involved, which was last seen heading north on I-295, while the officer stayed on scene. According to the officer's statement, the suspect vehicle was occupied by four people.

The officer was not injured in the incident, but the police report says his vehicle was found with damage consistent to gunfire as well as paint transfer.

Medical personnel responded to the scene to evaluate the officer, who was not taken to the hospital for treatment.

The FBI is also investigating this incident.

"The FBI takes all shooting incidents involving our personnel seriously. In accordance with FBI policy, the shooting incident is under investigation by the FBI’s Inspection Division. The review process is thorough and objective, and is conducted as expeditiously as possible," a spokesperson said to WUSA9 on Saturday.