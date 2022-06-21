Ocean City fight leaves three people stabbed, police say

Officers say two people were airlifted to area hospitals for treatment of their injuries.

OCEAN CITY, Md. — Police in Ocean City are investigating after three people were stabbed late Monday night.

Ocean City Police Department officers arrived on the scene of a serious assault in the area of Wicomico Street and Atlantic Avenue just before midnight.

A preliminary investigation found that officers were called to a reported fight. When officers got to the scene, they found three victims with stab wounds. The Ocean City Fire Department also responded to provide medical care, according to police.

The severity of their injuries is not known at this time. One victim was airlifted to Shock Trauma and a second victim was flown to Christiana Hospital for treatment. The third victim was taken by ambulance to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional Hospital.

Police say the investigation is still active. No arrests have been made and investigators are still working to determine what exactly led up to the fight and stabbing.