Man on US Marshal's 'most wanted' list extradited to DC; charged with homicide

The Metropolitan Police Department says a Northeast D.C. man who was arrested in February, in connection with a homicide that occurred at a gender reveal party in March 2021, has been extradited to the District where he faces additional offenses for separate charges.
Police identified the man as 19-year-old Nyjell Outler. Outler, who in January was included on the "U.S. Marshal's 15 Most Wanted" list, was located almost one year since a man was fatally shot at a gender reveal party located on Madison Street in Northeast. A $50,000 reward was offered by officials to anyone who had information about Outler that could lead to an arrest or conviction.
The homicide at the gender reveal party occurred March 20. Police believe Outler opened fire on a 21-year-old man — identified as Demetris Johnson, of Southeast — who died on the scene. A second person at the party was injured by gunshot wounds to the legs, a police statement said.
He was apprehended in South Bay, Fla. on Feb. 23 by the U.S. Marshals Florida Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force.
WUSA9 previously reported that Johnson attended the party wearing an ankle monitor because he was on pre-trial release related to a different gun charge. He was known to have also had ties in the Virginia and California area.
MPD Capt. Kevin Kentish told reporters Wednesday that Outler was extradited that day to the District and taken to the homicide branch, where he was charged with second-degree murder while armed.
"In this case, this was a great closure by everybody involved," Kentish said.
According to Kentish, tips from the community were helpful to detectives investigating Outler's case.
In addition to the homicide charges, Kentish said investigators connected three other offenses committed in 2021 and 2020 to Outler. He's now facing the following additional charges:
- Assault with a Dangerous Weapon for a shooting that occurred around 8:45 p.m. on Oct. 19, 2020 that left a boy and a man injured from gunshot wounds. Police say the shooting happened around the 3900 block of Minnesota Avenue in Northeast but when officers arrive the shooter left the scene.
- Robbery which police say occurred Feb. 21, 2021 before 2 p.m. at a business located in the 3700 block of Minnesota Avenue in Northeast.
- Attempt to commit robbery, which police say also occurred on Feb. 14, 2021 before 2:15 p.m. at the 1400 block of Pennsylvania Avenue in Southeast. A statement from police says, "One of the suspects brandished a firearm and demanded the employee return to the inside the establishment while demanding property. The suspects entered the establishment and fled the scene without obtaining any property." It is unclear how Kentish is specifically involved in this robbery.
