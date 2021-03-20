Man on US Marshal's 'most wanted' list extradited to DC; charged with homicide

DC Police say Nyjell Outler was charged not only for a homicide that occurred in March 2021, but for several other offenses in the DC area over the last two years.

WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: The video above originally aired in March 2021.

The Metropolitan Police Department says a Northeast D.C. man who was arrested in February, in connection with a homicide that occurred at a gender reveal party in March 2021, has been extradited to the District where he faces additional offenses for separate charges.

Police identified the man as 19-year-old Nyjell Outler. Outler, who in January was included on the "U.S. Marshal's 15 Most Wanted" list, was located almost one year since a man was fatally shot at a gender reveal party located on Madison Street in Northeast. A $50,000 reward was offered by officials to anyone who had information about Outler that could lead to an arrest or conviction.

The homicide at the gender reveal party occurred March 20. Police believe Outler opened fire on a 21-year-old man — identified as Demetris Johnson, of Southeast — who died on the scene. A second person at the party was injured by gunshot wounds to the legs, a police statement said.

Nyjell Outler, one of US Marshals’ 15 Most Wanted, was extradited to Washington, DC, and transported to the Homicide Branch where he was charged in the homicide that occurred on 3/20/21, in the Unit block of Madison Street, NE.



Release: https://t.co/qiBnhffegK https://t.co/NuEYu0KJwh — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) March 16, 2022

He was apprehended in South Bay, Fla. on Feb. 23 by the U.S. Marshals Florida Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force.

WUSA9 previously reported that Johnson attended the party wearing an ankle monitor because he was on pre-trial release related to a different gun charge. He was known to have also had ties in the Virginia and California area.

MPD Capt. Kevin Kentish told reporters Wednesday that Outler was extradited that day to the District and taken to the homicide branch, where he was charged with second-degree murder while armed.

"In this case, this was a great closure by everybody involved," Kentish said.

According to Kentish, tips from the community were helpful to detectives investigating Outler's case.

In addition to the homicide charges, Kentish said investigators connected three other offenses committed in 2021 and 2020 to Outler. He's now facing the following additional charges: