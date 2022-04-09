NSU's president releases a statement about a student killed in Sunday's mass shooting in Norfolk

19-year-old Angelia Aracelis McKnight was a second-year student, a Pre-Nursing major, and native of New York.

NORFOLK, Va. — Two people lost their lives as a result of a mass shooting that happened very early Sunday morning on Killam Avenue in Norfolk. We've now learned that one of them was a student at Norfolk State University.

In a statement posted late Sunday afternoon, NSU president Javaune Adams-Gaston wrote about 19-year-old Angelia Aracelis McKnight. She said McKnight was a second-year student, a Pre-Nursing major, and a native of New York.

"Our prayers and condolences are with Angelia's family and all those impacted by this tragic event," she said.

"Angelia's life was important and every Spartan is a key member of our campus," she continued. "With our strength, we will continue to work together. Our culture of care embraces pulling together as a Spartan family during these challenging times."

The other person who was killed was identified as 25-year-old Zabre Miller.

We don't yet know the identities of those injured during this incident, nor whether they were associated with NSU.

Adams-Gaston also wrote: "Counseling and supportive services are available. Contact the Counseling Center for scheduled appointments at 757-823-8173 and after hours at 757-823-9000, for immediate assistance."

She said that Norfolk State University Police are cooperating with the Norfolk Police Department in their investigation. She said: "We support the police and the City of Norfolk in their attempts to bring an end to gun violence."