Northwood High School track & field coach arrested on child sex charges

Giovanni Di Angelo Reumante was arrested by US Customs and Border Protection officers on Tuesday.

SILVER SPRING, Md. — A track and field coach and security assistant at Northwood High School in Montgomery County has been arrested on child sex charges.

Customs and Border Protection said in a release that 31-year-old Giovanni Di Angelo Reumante of Takoma Park, Maryland, at Washington Dulles International Airport on Tuesday, December 28.

Reumante had arrived on a flight from Punta Cana in the Domincan Republic. He was wanted by Montgomery County Police on a nationwide extradition warrant.

In a letter to Northwood High School students and families, Principal Jonathan Garrick said upon hearing of his arrest, Reumante was immediately placed on administrative leave pending an investigation, and is not allowed on school grounds.

"The allegations against Mr. Reumante are troubling, reprehensible, and are contrary to the principles and values of MCPS and our community," Garrick wrote in the letter.

In the letter, Garrick said Reumante is also known to serve as a coach on a club track and field team and Montgomery County Police are investigating whether there are more victims in this case.

If you have any information, or know of other potential victims, you're asked to contact the MCPD Special Victims Investigations Division at 240-773-5400.