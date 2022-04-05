Bottle shock: Police search for suspect who stole wine from Shaw beer garden

The suspect was caught on surveillance video making off with several bottles of wine.

WASHINGTON — Pinot pilfered, Shiraz swiped, Riesling ripped off.

Police are searching for a man caught on camera making off with several bottles of wine from a beer garden in Northwest D.C.

Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) officers said the robbery happened on April 30 at around 5 a.m. at the Dacha Beer Garden in Shaw, located at 1600 7th Street, Northwest. The suspect forced their way inside and made off with several bottles of wine before leaving the scene.

The whole heist was caught on camera by Dacha's surveillance system. In the video you can see the suspect loading bottle after bottle into a bag. It's not clear how much wine was stolen, or the value of the wine.

Video of the theft can be seen below.

Anyone who may recognize the vino vandal is asked to call police at 202-727-9099 or text the department's tip line at 50411.