4 dead in 3 separate NW DC shootings

Police say the shootings all happened in a span of two hours.

WASHINGTON — Four people are dead after three separate shootings in the span of two hours in Northwest D.C., according to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD).

The overnight violence started when MPD officers responded to a report of sounds of gunshots in the area of Park Place and Manor Place around 10:48 p.m. Sunday, police said. According to Lt. Joe Cullen, Watch Commander at MPD's 4th District, officers arriving on scene found a man sitting in a vehicle with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cullen says there is no information on possible suspects or motive in the shooting.

A short time later, around midnight, officers in MPD's 3rd District officers were called to the 1400 block of P St. NW after receiving a 911 call reporting a shooting in an apartment. Lt. Stephen Amodeo, a third district watch commander, said two men were found inside the apartment suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene. According to Amodeo, police are not looking for any suspects in the incident, which is contained to the apartment.

A third deadly shooting happened about a half an hour later in the 200 block of Allison St NW, once again in MPD's 4th District. Lt. Cullen said police received a 911 call reporting a shooting, which was confirmed by Shotspotter technology. When officers arrived, they found a man in the street suffering from a gunshot wound. The responding officers attempted to revive the man, but he was eventually pronounced dead at the scene, Cullen said.

Police are looking a red four-door sedan which was seen leaving the scene, police said. No other details for the lookout were available early Monday.

MPD's Violent Crimes Branch is on scene investigating, and the 200 block of Allison St. will likely remain closed until daylight.