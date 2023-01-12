3 men shot leaving Northwest DC club, police say

WASHINGTON — Three men are in the hospital after being shot by another group while leaving a club in Northwest D.C. early Thursday morning. According to police, the shooting happened in the 2000 block of 14th Street Northwest, near Busboys and Poets.
Investigators with the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) say the three men were walking to their cars around 12:30 a.m. As they were getting into their cars, police believe a group of up to three people approached and opened fire. All three men were hit. None of their injuries are considered life-threatening, and all three were taken to the hospital for treatment. They were all conscious and breathing when taken to the hospital. They are said to be in stable condition, but specifics about the nature of their injuries has not been made public.
MPD investigators are still searching for the suspects in this case, who left the scene in a black vehicle. Police could not provide a description of the suspects.
Anyone who may have additional information about this case is asked to call police at 202-727-9099 or text the department's tip line at 50411.
This is a developing story. We are working to gather additional details. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest updates as they come in to our newsroom.
