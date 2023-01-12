3 men shot leaving Northwest DC club, police say

WASHINGTON — Three men are in the hospital after being shot by another group while leaving a club in Northwest D.C. early Thursday morning. According to police, the shooting happened in the 2000 block of 14th Street Northwest, near Busboys and Poets.

Investigators with the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) say the three men were walking to their cars around 12:30 a.m. As they were getting into their cars, police believe a group of up to three people approached and opened fire. All three men were hit. None of their injuries are considered life-threatening, and all three were taken to the hospital for treatment. They were all conscious and breathing when taken to the hospital. They are said to be in stable condition, but specifics about the nature of their injuries has not been made public.