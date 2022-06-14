Man shot three times in Northwest DC

Police are searching for a suspect in this shooting.

WASHINGTON — A man is in the hospital after being shot multiple times in Northwest D.C. early Tuesday morning.

Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 1600 block of Columbia Road Northwest for a reported shooting around 2:40 a.m. A watch commander with the department's Third District said the man was shot in the leg, arm and abdomen.

The man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. He was conscious and breathing when taken from the scene of the shooting, according to police.

Investigators are still working to determine the motive behind this shooting and track down the suspect. No arrests have been made.

The 1600 block of Columbia Road Northwest is closed to traffic because of the shooting investigation.