Police search for suspects in Northwest DC shooting

The shooting comes about 7 hours after another shooting on Upshur Street in Northwest.

WASHINGTON — Editor's note: The above video is from July 2021.

Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) officers are investigating another shooting in Northwest D.C., this time in the 1200 block of North Capitol St.

MPD officials say they were called to the area after receiving a report of gunshots in the area. When police arrived on the scene they did not find a victim, but they did see evidence a shots were fired in the area.

A short time later a male victim, approximately 18 to 25 years old, arrived at a local hospital with gunshot wounds. The victim's current condition is unknown at this time, police said.

So far, police say they do not have any information on possible suspects or motive in the shooting.

The 1200 block of North Capitol St. was shut down for the investigation but has since reopened, according to officials.

This latest incident comes approximately seven hours after MPD reported a shooting and assault in the area of 13th St. and Upshur St. NW, near Theodore Roosevelt High School.

Police say a fight broke out between two groups which left one person shot and another injured from assault. The man who was shot was rushed to a local hospital with critical injuries.

The second victim is expected to recover.