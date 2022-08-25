Parents, kids unnerved by shooting near DC elementary school

The shooting happened just minutes before a Mundo Verde Elementary School was to let out for the day.

WASHINGTON — Police continue to search for who opened fire near a Northwest D.C. elementary school on the first day of class Wednesday afternoon.

It left two people dead and three people hurt. The shooting happened just before 1 p.m. near O Street Northwest at North Capitol Street.

Investigators say two suspects got out of a black 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe that appeared to have Virginia temporary tag 956515X, and fired on a group of people.

In a press conference Wednesday, police described the block as an open-air drug market that they are regularly patrolling.

Parents say that's unacceptable with schools so close by.

A nearby elementary school, Mundo Verde Bilingual Public Charter School, on P Street NW, was temporarily on lockdown as the shooting unfolded.

*Photo Update* MPD is seeking assistance in locating this suspect vehicle. The vehicle is a 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe, black in color, with a possible Virginia temporary tag 956515X.



Have info? Call (202) 727-9099/text 50411 pic.twitter.com/uFqznrjb69 — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) August 25, 2022

One student we spoke to, fourth grader Tyler Lambert, described what happened when the shots rang out.

"All the kids had to stay in and I was scared for my brother a little bit," the 9-year-old said. "We were actually packing up when my teacher heard the shots so we pretty much had to get under the table for a little bit."

Wednesday was the first day of class for the charter school students, and the school has not yet said whether they will be in session on Thursday.

"This is the first day of school, where it's supposed to be exciting," parent Toni Jackson said. "And it's not the first time, unfortunately, hearing in this neighborhood the shootings and the disruption that occurs during school hours. That is definitely something that as a parent is worrisome."

Other neighbors we spoke to expressed similar feelings of frustration, helplessness and shock.

"It shouldn't be this way. Especially so close to the Capitol," said Kris Kelly. "I mean, of course it worries me, but what can you do?"

Marcellus Thomas said he is fed up with the violence in D.C.

"I'm getting tired of walking everywhere and seeing homicide tape, man. It's terrible," he said.

Jude Collins is a parent of a student at the elementary school near where the shooting happened.

"Those bullets could have flown anywhere in any direction," Collins said. "I could have been walking up the street with my daughter, literally just holding her hand."

No children were hurt, but parents worry about wounds they can't see.

"No way in the world on my daughter's first day of school is she supposed to hear gunshot violence occurred within 30 yards of her. That's absurd. This is unbelievable," Collins said.

So far, no suspects have been identified in this case and police are still asking for the public to keep an eye out for the car involved.