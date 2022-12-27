Car captured on surveillance camera involved in DC shooting, police say

WASHINGTON — Police are asking for the public's help identifying a vehicle they say was involved in a shooting in Northwest D.C. on Monday night.
Around 11:03 p.m., officers with the Fourth District responded to the 3400 block of 14th Street, Northwest for a report of a shooting.
Shortly after that, a man walked into an area hospital with a gunshot wound.
Police said the victim's injuries weren't life-threatening.
The investigation revealed that the suspect's vehicle was captured by a surveillance camera, the Metropolitan Police Department said.
The suspect is wanted on charges of Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).
Anyone who can identify the vehicle or who has knowledge of the shooting should call the police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.
The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District.
No other information on the shooting has been released.
