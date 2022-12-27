Car captured on surveillance camera involved in DC shooting, police say

Anyone who can identify the vehicle or who has knowledge of the shooting should call the police at (202) 727-9099.

WASHINGTON — Police are asking for the public's help identifying a vehicle they say was involved in a shooting in Northwest D.C. on Monday night.

Around 11:03 p.m., officers with the Fourth District responded to the 3400 block of 14th Street, Northwest for a report of a shooting.

Shortly after that, a man walked into an area hospital with a gunshot wound.

Police said the victim's injuries weren't life-threatening.

The investigation revealed that the suspect's vehicle was captured by a surveillance camera, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

The suspect is wanted on charges of Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

Anyone who can identify the vehicle or who has knowledge of the shooting should call the police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District.

No other information on the shooting has been released.