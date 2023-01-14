Police ask for help identifying suspect in Northwest DC armed robbery

Police are asking for anyone who can identify the suspect to call investigators.

WASHINGTON — The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect involved in an armed robbery in Northwest D.C. on Friday night.

Just before 10:30 p.m., police say a man entered a building in the 1300 block of L Street, Northwest, brandished a handgun, took money from the cash register and one of the employees.

The suspect was caught on surveillance cameras, and police want the public's help identifying him.

Anyone who can identify the suspect or who has knowledge of the robbery should call police at (202) 727-9099 or text a tip to the police department's text tip line at 50411.

The police department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

No other information on this robbery was immediately available.

