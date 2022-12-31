Police search for suspects, vehicle in DC armed robbery

Police say three men got out of a car waving guns and demanded property from the victims.

WASHINGTON — DC Police are searching for suspects wanted in an armed robbery and assault that happened early Thursday morning in Northwest D.C.

According to police, the robbery happened in the 1300 block of 18th Street, Northwest just after 2 a.m. Detectives with Metropolitan Police Department's Second District believe that is when three men in a vehicle pulled up to victims on the street. Police say the men got out of their car and brandished handguns, demanding property from an unknown number of victims.

The victims did not hand over any of their stuff, and the suspects assaulted the victims, police said. The suspects eventually took the property and left the scene. It's not clear what exactly property was stolen from the victims.

Later, one of the victims' credit cards was used at a store. DC Police were able to use surveillance footage from the store to capture images of a person of interest as well as the vehicle thought to have been used in the robbery and assaults.