Man shot inside Northwest DC apartment

Officers say the man was taken to the hospital with injuries not thought to be life-threatening.

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a man was shot in an apartment in Northwest D.C. early Monday morning. Officers are still looking for who is responsible.

Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 3200 block of Connecticut Avenue Northwest, near the Smithsonian National Zoo, for a reported shooting just before 1 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found one man inside an apartment at The Parkway Apartments with a gunshot wound. He was sent to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries. A watch commander with MPD's Second District said the man's injuries did not appear to be life-threatening. His condition is not known at this time.

Investigators are still looking for who is responsible in this shooting. They have not released information about a suspect or suspects, and no arrests have been made.

Anyone who may have information about this shooting is asked to contact DC Police at 202-727-9099 or text the department's tip line at 50411.