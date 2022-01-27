Waldorf pharmacy closed by DEA after pharmacist, assistant arrested for drug dealing

WALDORF, Md. — Editor's Note: The video above is from Sept. 13, 2021.
An independently owned pharmacy in Waldorf, Maryland has been shut down by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) following an investigation into its owner.
Northgate Pharmacy Owner Vincent Ippolito, 62, and Denise Marie Shifflett, a 45-year-old assistant, were arrested last year on charges of illegally distributing drugs and narcotics. Both were indicted by a Charles County Grand Jury in August.
Ippolito distributed narcotics to an undercover officer and Shifflett was conducting street deals of pharmaceutical controlled substances that she got at the pharmacy, police said.
Federal agents also allege Ippolito traded opioids for sex.
Police added that the charges are the result of a yearlong investigation between both agencies operating on a joint task force that focuses on the diversion of pharmaceutical controlled substances.
“Detectives and members of the DEA worked diligently together to bring this case to a prosecutorial phase," Sheriff Troy Berry said in a press release after the arrests. "Our mission is to help eradicate the illegal distribution of drugs that have negatively impacted the lives of many families."
An employee at nearby businesses expressed surprise following the arrests, and said he'd never had any suspicions about illegal activity happening in the pharmacy.
"It’s always been just a little neighborhood shopping center," said Thomas Keene, who works at Gateway Vape and Tobacco. "It always seems like a peaceful, safe place where all our local residents come ... You don’t know what’s going on behind the scenes.”
