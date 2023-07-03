Police: Woman stabbed to death in Northeast DC

The stabbing happened in the 1000 block of D Street, Northeast.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a woman was stabbed to death in Northeast D.C. on Tuesday afternoon, the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said.

A call came in around 2:50 p.m. about a stabbing in the 1000 block of D Street, Northeast.

First responders got to the area and found a woman who had been stabbed.

Police said the woman was not conscious and not breathing. She was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The police department did not have any suspect description or if a suspect was still being sought.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stick with WUSA9 for updates as they become available.

About 45 minutes after the stabbing, a man was shot in Northeast, D.C.

The shooting occurred in the 300 block of Nicholson Street, Northeast.

Police said the man was conscious and breathing but didn't provide further details.

No suspect information was provided in the shooting.