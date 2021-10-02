Man dead in Northeast DC stabbing; Police investigating

Homicide detectives are investigating the stabbing that happened on Benning Road Northeast

WASHINGTON — A man is dead following a stabbing in Northwest D.C. Friday night.

Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 1800 block of Benning Road Northeast for a report of a stabbing around 8:30 p.m. Responding officers found a man suffering from stab wounds who was not conscious and breathing. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries, where he was pronounced dead.

MPD homicide detectives were called to the scene Friday night to conduct an investigation, gather evidence and conduct interviews. Police have not released any information about a suspect in this case, and no arrests have been made.

The victim in this case has not been identified. Investigators are still working to determine what led up to the stabbing.

The investigation is ongoing.

According to the most recent Metropolitan Police Department data, there have been 156 homicides so far in 2021, that's up 9% from this time last year.