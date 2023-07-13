2 hurt in apartment shooting in Northeast DC

Police say two men were shot, and one is in critical condition.

WASHINGTON — Police are searching for who is responsible for shooting two men at a D.C. apartment building Thursday morning. Two men were hospitalized, and one of them is in critical condition.

According to a watch commander with the Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the scene in the 1700 block of Gales Street Northeast, near the Rosedale Recreation Center, for a report of a shooting. Once on scene, two men were found shot. They were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police have not released any information about a suspect or suspects in this case. So far, no arrests have been made. Police are still investigating exactly what led up to the shooting.

Anyone who may have information is asked to contact DC Police at 202-727-9099, or text the department's tip line at 50411.