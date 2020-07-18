Norfolk man charged with cyberstalking Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum

Adam Donn, of Norfolk, allegedly sent the emails and voicemails to intimidate the Tulsa mayor into canceling the presidential rally that took place in June.

NORFOLK, Va. — A Norfolk man who sent harassing and intimidating emails to Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum appeared in federal court on a cyberstalking charge, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Trent Shores.

Adam Maxwell Donn, 40, is charged by criminal complaint with cyberstalking.

Mayor Bynum and his family received 44 emails and 14 phone calls from June 11 through June 22, according to court documents. Officials said the calls and emails were meant to harass, annoy, threaten and intimidate the mayor and his family.

Donn allegedly sent the emails and voicemails to intimidate the Tulsa mayor into canceling the presidential rally that took place in June, Shores said in the news release.

“Cyberstalkers try to hide behind keyboards while they threaten and intimidate others, but their online actions have real-world effects," he said.

"Mr. Donn will now face the real-world consequences for his alleged criminal actions. As we do in all cases, our victim coordinators will work with the mayor and his family as this case proceeds in federal court.”

Mayor Bynum reported the emails and calls to the Tulsa Police Department on June 18.

Investigators found that the emails were linked to an IP address traced to a Cox Communications account holder named Adam Donn of Norfolk, Virginia, according to an affidavit filed by an FBI agent.

Court documents allege Donn threatened to publish the mayor's family home address and personal information to the internet. The information included his children's cell phone numbers and social media accounts.

Donn allegedly told the mayor that he hoped "people would encroach upon the Bynum residence with the intent to cause Mayor Bynum harm and emotional distress."

Another email sent on June 19, Donn allegedly stated he hoped Bynum's family contracted COVID-19 and hoped the family suffered.

Donn also asked the mayor if his wife would be home so he could meet her at their house.

In a voicemail, Donn allegedly stated the street the mayor's wife lived on and asked if she still lived there “before his guys made a delivery.”

The affidavit also alleged that Donn masqueraded as the mayor’s wife and sent emails to her colleagues via her business website.

The U.S. must now present the charge to a federal grand jury within 30 days.

Donn was released under the pretrial supervision of the U.S. Probation Office.

He is scheduled to appear in federal court on July 22 at 2 p.m. in the Northern District of Oklahoma.