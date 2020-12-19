'It’s all about her' | Mother honors late daughter with 'Justice' tree at grave

Two months after her daughter was killed in a homicide still unsolved, Amber Wilson decorated a special Christmas tree now bringing hope during a tough time.

BRENTWOOD, Md. — Tucked away inside of Fort Lincoln Cemetery stands a five-foot-tall pine tree covered with pink butterflies, Christmas ornaments, and angel statues.

It sits among several grave markers and even has a tiara on its top.

The tree can be easily spotted from a distance, which Amber Wilson said is a nod to her late daughter.

"It’s glitz and glam, which was so Noelle," Amber said. "It’s all about her. It has ballet slippers, ballerinas. It has pink champagne bottles and pink bows. It has pink ornaments. Everything about that tree is Noelle.”

For Amber, the tree brings hope and some happiness after a season filled with heartbreak and tragedy.

On Oct. 11, she experienced a parent's worst nightmare after her 31-year-old daughter was shot and killed in the streets of D.C.

Two months later, the crime still remains unsolved.

With Noelle's family still very much grieving, Amber hoped the tree could bring some needed joy at the site she has visited multiple times a week since her daughter's death.

"I said, 'I want to put a Christmas tree out here,'" Amber explained. "This way, I know for sure she'll still be able to be around a tree that I did for her.”

"I called the tree, 'Justice,' because justice will prevail for Noelle," she added.

"I'll have the best Christmas present ever when detectives come and say we've got the bad guys"

Similar heartbreak and pain have been shared by other families around the district this year.

According to Metropolitan Police Department statistics, homicides have seen a 21% surge so far this year compared to the same time in 2019.

On Friday, Wilson said she understood the sadness other families felt.

"This time of year is so hard. This is a time when families come together," she said. "A parent should never have to bury their child. It hurts so bad to bury your child.”

Wilson and others who have spoken to WUSA9 this year about violence have voiced similar frustration and focused on a specific issue to prevent tragedies: guns.

"We’ve got to break this gun violence. We’ve got to get guns out of the hands of those that should not have them," Wilson said. "It’s hurting our community. It’s hurting us. It’s hurting young people. It’s hurting families like me.”

With Christmas now getting closer, Wison said she planned to keep visiting Noelle's gravesite to feel close to her daughter.

Noelle loved this time of year, Amber said, and the tiara on top of the tree she decorated was a reminder that her spirit would live on.