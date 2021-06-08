x
Crime

Man shot, killed in NE DC. Homicide detectives investigating

Police are still looking for a suspect in this case.

WASHINGTON — A man is dead after a shooting in Northeast D.C. Monday night. Homicide detectives are investigating to figure out exactly what happened.

Metropolitan Police Department Public Information Officers say the shooting happened around 9:20 p.m. near the intersection of 62nd Street and Banks Place NE. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man shot. He was pronounced dead and detectives were called to the scene.

Police have not released any information about a suspect in this case and no arrests have been made. Details have also not been released about the man killed.

This homicide is the city's 80th so far this year. That's up 21% compared to this time last year.

Detectives continue to investigate. Anyone with information about this incident should contact police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia.

This is a developing story. We are working to confirm additional details. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest updates as they come in to our newsroom.

