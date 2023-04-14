Police search for suspects after Navy Yard double shooting

Two women were hospitalized in the shooting early Friday, police said.

WASHINGTON — Two women were hospitalized in a shooting in Southeast D.C. early Friday morning. A home and vehicles in the area were also damaged by gunfire. Police are still working to determine what led to the shooting. So far, no arrests have been made.

Metropolitan Police Department officers were called 300 block of L Street Southeast in Navy Yard for the sound of gunshots in the area around 12:30 a.m. Once on scene, officers were flagged down and led to a home, where a woman was found shot in the lower leg. Responding officers provided medical attention for the woman, and she was taken to the hospital for treatment of her injury.

A short time later, another call came in for a woman shot in the leg not far from the initial shooting scene. The woman told officers she was sitting in the 300 block of L Street Southeast in a lawn chair showing pictures to her friend when she heard gun shots and ran home. It was only after she got home that the woman realized she had been shot in the right lower leg.

Officers canvassed the area and discovered someone's home and several vehicles had also been struck by gunfire, according to an incident report.

Police are asking for the public's help in tracking down who fired the shots. Investigators believe the shots may have come from a silver sedan, but did not have any more specific details about the suspect or suspects in this case. The investigation is ongoing.