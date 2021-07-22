x
Navy Yard donut drivers being sought by MPD

People with information about the incident that took place on July 17 should contact police.

WASHINGTON — Police are searching for drivers seen on video doing donuts in an intersection in Navy Yard over the weekend.

Four vehicles are being sought in connection with a reckless driving incident that occurred on July 17 at the intersection of 4th and Tingley Street SE, D.C. police said. 

At approximately 11:30 p.m., police allege that a maroon Dodge Charger, a blue Dodge Charger, a black Dodge Charger, and a black Ford Crown Victoria began recklessly driving in circles at the Navy Yard intersection, about two blocks away from the Nationals' stadium. The suspect vehicles fled the scene before officers arrived, police said. 

Police did not provide vehicle license plate numbers, nor did they provide descriptions of the drivers of the suspect vehicles. 

In videos of the incident uploaded to social media, it appears that at least two individuals grab on to the outside frame of one of the vehicles and hold on as it proceeds to do donuts. Another video shows fireworks being launched next to one of the suspect cars.

Anyone who can identify the suspect vehicles or who has information about the drivers should call MPD at 202-727-9099 or text the tip line at 50411. 

DC Crime Solvers is currently offering a $1,000 reward to anyone who can provide information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the people responsible for this incident.  

Credit: Metropolitan Police Department
A maroon Dodge Charger, a blue Dodge charger, a black Dodge Charger and a black Ford Crown Victoria are being sought for a suspect donut driving incident.

