4 shootings reported within 20 minutes in DC, woman killed by stray bullet

Multiple people were injured and at least one person has died in the four shootings.

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after four different shootings were reported across D.C. Wednesday afternoon, including one in which a woman was hit by a stray bullet and killed.

According to a release from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the four shootings happened within 20 minutes.

The first shooting was reported in the 1800 block of Massachusetts Avenue SE just before 3 p.m. Investigators say a man was injured in the shooting. He was found conscious and breathing and taken to a nearby hospital for help. His current condition is unknown. Police have not released any suspect information.

The second shooting was reported minutes later in the 600 block of Division Avenue. In a press conference, MPD Chief Robert Contee said officers in the area heard screaming from a car. When officers walked up to the car they found a woman who had been shot. Contee said the people in the car were not the intended victims but were instead injured when someone shot at someone else as the car passed through the area. The woman who was hit later died at a nearby hospital. Homicide detectives are investigating.

Contee said there is no indication that the other shootings are connected to the one on Division Ave.

The third shooting was reported in the 2800 block Hartford Street SE just before 3:15 p.m. Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was reportedly conscious when he was taken to a nearby hospital for help. His condition is unknown at this time and officers have not released any suspect information or motive.

A minute after the Hartford St. shooting, a fourth shooting happened in the 2800 block of Gainesville Street SE. Officers say one man was injured in the shooting. Investigators claim he was conscious when he was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The victim's condition is unknown. No suspect information is available.