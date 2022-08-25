Multiple shootings reported across DC Thursday night

Four people were injured in four separate shootings in DC in around four hours, according to police.

WASHINGTON — Police have reported multiple shootings in D.C. Thursday night, leaving three people injured.

According to a series of tweets from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the shootings happened in less than four hours.

The first shooting was reported just before 7 p.m. in the 1200 block of Oak Drive in Southeast D.C. When officers arrived they found a woman who had been shot. She was conscious and breathing.

The victim has not been identified and the extent of her injuries has not been released.

MPD says officers are on the lookout for a man wearing a black shirt with dreads and driving a newer black SUV.

Shooting Investigation in the 1200 block of Oak Drive SE. Lookout for a black Male, with black shirt, dreads, driving newer black SUV. — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) August 25, 2022

The second shooting was reported around 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of 7th Street and I Street in Northwest D.C.

When officers arrived they found an injured man conscious and breathing.

Police have not identified any suspects but have asked the public to look out for a man wearing a black hoodie with green writing. If you see a person matching this description, do not approach and call 911.

Alert: First District Shooting Investigation at the intersection of 7th Street and I Street NW. Lookout for Black Male, wearing a black hoodie, green writing.

DO NOT TAKE ACTION CALL 911



Have info? Call (202) 727-9099/text 50411 — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) August 26, 2022

The third shooting happened in the 1500 block of Good Hope Road in Southeast D.C. just after 9 p.m.

Officers say a man was injured in the shooting. He was conscious and breathing when help arrived. No lookout information has been released and the circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown at this time.

A fourth shooting was reported in the 800 block of 7th Street in Northwest D.C. just before 10:45 p.m. Officers say a woman was injured in the shooting. She was reportedly conscious and breathing when help arrived.

Police have also confirmed a suspect and officers shot at each other around 8:30 p.m. in the 3600 block of 6th Street in Southeast. No one was injured in the shooting and the suspect was taken into custody.