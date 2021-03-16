Police: 3 additional suspects arrested for murder of MPD reserve officer in Laurel

Fabian Tinsley, of Hyattsville, Sam Mofor, and Michael Phelps, both from Bowie, were arrested and face numerous charges in connection to the death of Brian Bregman.

LAUREL, Md. — Nearly a month after a reserve officer for the Metropolitan Police Department was found dead in his home, the Laurel and Prince George's County police departments have made three additional arrests in connection to 43-year-old Brian Bregman's death.

Fabian Tinsley, 19, of Hyattsville, and Sam Mofor, 19, of Bowie were arrested and charged with first and second-degree murder, home invasion, first-degree assault and use of a firearm in the commission of a violent crime. Michael Phelps, 20, of Bowie was arrested and charged as an accessory after the fact for his role in disposing of evidence related to the crime.

On March 8, Laurel Police detectives and the Prince George's County Emergency Services teams served three search and seizure warrants in Prince George's County related to the homicide investigation of Bregman. Along with the three search and seizure warrants, authorities also had three arrest warrants for residents of these three homes.

Upon searching the homes of the suspects, police said they recovered from the suspects’ homes and later arrested Phelps. On March 15, authorities arrested Tinsley and Mofor after the U.S. Marshals apprehended both men.

Just last month, Marie Nancy Hassan, 23, of Hyattsville and Caleb Rinwi Gonga, 21 of Lanham were both arrested and charged with first and second-degree murder, home invasion, armed robbery, in addition to an array of other charges in connection to Bregman's death.

On Feb. 3, the city’s police department said officers responded to a call of a possible burglary just before 1 p.m. in the 500 block of Main Street in Laurel. When officers got to the scene, they found Bregman dead inside his home.

Bregman’s body was later taken to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy. Laurel police have not yet released further details about his death.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police Department told WUSA9 that Bregman served as a reserve officer with the police force for 16 years. He also served across the region in other capacities. Bregman practiced as a lawyer in his law firm Bascietto and Bregman in downtown Laurel.

Bregman also served as a firefighter/EMT with the Greenbelt Volunteer Fire Department.