MPD officer charged with voyeurism

WASHINGTON — An officer with the Metropolitan Police Department has been arrested on charges of voyeurism for allegedly taking a photo of a half-dressed woman without her knowledge while conducting a search at a Southeast apartment complex in February.

Officer Larry Garrett is alleged to have taken a photo of the woman in just her bra and leggings using a department cellphone. The photo captured the woman from the neck down.

The incident occurred on Feb. 21, 2023, when members of MPD's Criminal Apprehension Unit (CAU) responded to an apartment at 2300 Good Hope Road, Southeast to serve an arrest warrant.

Once inside the apartment, officers came in contact with the target of the warrant and put him in handcuffs. The victim was also located inside dressed in just leggings and a bra.

While searching the home, investigators claim Garrett discreetly pulled out his departmental cellphone, zoomed all the way in and took a picture of the half-dressed woman. He then zoomed in even further on the picture, focusing on the victim's pubic area before eventually deleting the photo.

Officer Garrett pleaded not guilty to voyeurism charges. The police department said he is suspended pending an investigation into the incident.