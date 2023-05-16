MPD: 19-year-old man shot and killed in Southeast DC

Police are working to develop a motive and suspects in this case.

WASHINGTON — A 19-year-old man is dead following a shooting in Southeast D.C. on Monday.

At 11:19 p.m., officers with the Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 2200 block of Savannah Terrace for the report of a shooting.

At the scene, officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded and pronounced the victim dead on scene. The victim then remained on scene until being transported to the Officer of the Chief Medical Examiner for further examination.

Investigators have since identified the victim in this shooting as 19-year-old Marquis Johnson, of no fixed address.

MPD currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

