MPD: 2-year-old boy found unconscious in SW DC pronounced dead 5 days later

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a physical abuse allegation after a toddler found unresponsive in SW D.C. died from his injuries on Tuesday.

WASHINGTON — The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a physical abuse allegation of a 2-year-old boy after he died on Tuesday.

Police say the boy was found unconscious and unresponsive in Southwest, D.C. the night of Thursday, Oct 13. Officers discovered him outside in critical condition in the unit block of Atlantic Street, SW.

Metropolitan Police are waiting for the official cause of death to be determined by the medical examiner before charges can be considered.

Public Information Officer for the Metropolitan Police Department, Alaina Gertz, says this case is still being handled as an investigation into an allegation of physical abuse. There is no information yet as to who is being investigated in this case.

WUSA9 will provide more information as this developing story becomes available to us.

