Police: Group of 50 motorcyclists performing stunts on road closes I-270 in Frederick County

No injuries or damage to property have been reported, police said.

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — Maryland State Police are attempting to determine who fired shots on I-270 tonight in Frederick County during a brief shutdown of the highway by a large group of motorcyclists.

Just before 8:30 p.m. Monday night, Maryland State Police received a call from a person reporting what sounded like "multiple shots" being fired on I-270 at Dr. Perry Road.

Police said the caller reported the shots were fired while a large group of motorcyclists had closed down I-270 and were doing stunts and burnouts on the interstate.

As state troopers were arriving on the scene, police said the group of motorcycles left the interstate and went to the park and ride on Route 80. When the first trooper arrived at the park and ride, the group immediately left the area, police said.

During a preliminary investigation, police said that someone also fired multiple shots during the incident. Multiple shell casings were found at the scene.

#ICYMI @MDSP are attempting to determine who fired shots on I-270 last night in Frederick Co during a brief shutdown of the highway by a large group of motorcyclists. Anyone with info on this is asked to call the Frederick Barrack at 301-600-4150. MORE: https://t.co/npSunFwJrR pic.twitter.com/FVCIxo8Mo7 — MD State Police (@MDSP) August 18, 2020

There is no additional information regarding who fired the shots is available at this time.

Anyone who may have information about the motorcycles or motorcycle operators involved, or any additional information about who fired the shots is urged to immediately contact Maryland State Police at 301-600-4150.