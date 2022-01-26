2-year-old taken to hospital after ingesting narcotics, mother and other family members arrested

Investigators believe the 2-year-old boy ingested suspected illegal narcotics after his mother, left him unsupervised.

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — A two-year-old is lucky to be alive after being left alone in a home with their five-year-old sibling, and accidentally ingesting suspected illegal narcotics after being left alone by the mother, grandfather and the mother's uncle.

On January 21 just before 3 a.m. Prince William County Police responded to an unconscious child at 12500 block of Colebrook Court in Woodbridge.

When the police arrived they found a 2-year-old boy unconscious inside a home. Officers began to immediately perform CPR until rescue personnel arrived. The child was taken to the hospital where he doesn't have serious injuries and is awake.

While police were working the crime scene, detectives with the Special Victims Unit and the Special Investigations Bureau, found that there were more suspected illegal narcotics within the home. Police obtained a search warrant for the home and during the search detectives also located ammunition within the residence.

Police also found two additional residents who were also in possession of suspected illegal narcotics. Everyone was taken into custody without incident.

The two-year-old boy, and a five-year-old boy who was also in the home and unharmed, were turned over to Child Protective Services.

Following the investigation, the mother, identified as Taylor Elaine Fisher, the woman's father Joseph Fisher and the woman's uncle James Fisher have all been arrested and charged.

Taylor Fisher was charged with child neglect and possession of a controlled substance. And is being held without bond with a court hearing to be determined.

Joseph Fisher, was charged with possession of a controlled substance He had his bond set at $3,000. James Fisher was charged with possession of a controlled substance.

