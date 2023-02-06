Police search for man who groped women on scooter in Montgomery County

Police believe there may be more victims, and urge them to come forward.

BETHESDA, Md. — Detectives are looking for a person wanted for groping women in Bethesda. The incidents happened last month, according to Montgomery County Police.

An investigation found that on May 21, around 9:30 p.m., a woman was walking on Nicholas Lane near the Kennedy Shriver Aquatic Center when she was approached by a man on an electric scooter. The man knocked her to the ground and groped her before she was able to get away and call police.

Two days later, two women were walking along the Trolley Trail when they were approached by the same suspect, once again on a scooter. The suspect followed them and touched them inappropriately, police said. One of the victims took video of the suspect as he was leaving the scene.

Police have released the video of a man thought to be involved, and are asking anyone who may be a victim of an inappropriate touching to come forward.

The suspect is described as a man about 5 feet 10 inches tall in his 20s or 30s with short black hair. He was riding an electric black or gray scooter. He was last seen wearing black rimmed glasses and a light gray hooded sweatshirt with a rainbow design on the back. He was also wearing black pants and black, red and white shoes.