Police: 19-year-old Rockville man was running 'pseudo chop-shop' out of home

Police started investigating Bill Gomez after a string of Infiniti thefts in the area.

ROCKVILLE, Md. — A 19-year-old Rockville man has been arrested for a series of car thefts over the last several months in the Rockville and Baltimore areas. Detectives say the man was running a "pseudo chop-shop" out of his home.

Investigators with Montgomery County's Auto Crime Enforcement Section (ACES) arrested Bill Gomez last week. Detectives developed Gomez as a suspect while investigating a rise in Infiniti G37 models being stolen in Montgomery County.

While running the chop-shop out of his home in the 800 block of Westmore Avenue in Rockville, police say Gomez also obtained vehicle identification numbers from wrecked or salvaged vehicles and placed them onto stolen vehicles to conceal the fact that they were stolen.

Gomez was arrested on Sept. 6 in a stolen Infiniti, according to police. He was taken to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit and charged with multiple auto theft related charges. He was released on a $5,000 unsecured personal bond.

Detectives executed a search warrant on Gomez's home following his arrest and found another stolen car, and other evidence connecting him to the thefts.