SILVER SPRING, Md. — The death of the Montgomery County police officer who was fatally shot Monday has been ruled as a result of "self-inflicted injury" by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner of the District of Columbia.

Officer Thomas J. Bomba, a 13-year veteran of the Montgomery County Police Department, was found shot on the top level of a parking garage in Silver Spring. He was transported to the Washington Hospital Center where he later died.

Police said Officer Bomba was wearing his body-worn camera, but it had not been activated.

Bomba, who is from Gaithersburg, is survived by a wife and two children, Acting Montgomery County Police Chief Marcus Jones said.

"This is a very difficult job, and this is one of those jobs where not everybody comes home when they go out in the morning. And it's a tough loss for everybody," Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich said.

Jones described Bomba as a very dedicated officer. He worked the downtown Silver Spring beat and was assigned to the 3rd District.

"He worked primarily in the Central Business District area," Jones said. "We have typically been made aware of many different types of crimes that have occurred in downtown and Officer Bomba has always been actively involved on patrol and addressing a lot of the concerns that have occurred in downtown Silver Spring."

Police said they are continuing to collect evidence and the investigation is ongoing.

Officer Bomba received the Silver Medal of Valor in 2008 at the Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce Business Awards Dinner.

Montgomery County Chamber.

