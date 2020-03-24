GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Despite a week-old order by Gov. Larry Hogan ordering the cloture of gym facilities across Maryland, WUSA9 has learned gyms at the Montgomery County Police Department headquarters and the police academy remain open.

A County official told WUSA9 that Montgomery County is "contractually obligated to provide a space for first responders to maintain their physical fitness requirement." In other words, if county leaders closed the gym, the county would be violating its contract with the police officers union. WUSA9 attempted to reach the union that represents Montgomery County Police Officers and as of 11:30 p.m. Monday we have not heard back.





Captain Tom Jordan, MCPD

To put the situation into perspective, consider what has played out at the United States Capitol building over the past two days.

Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul announced he has tested positive for coronavirus Sunday afternoon.

Sunday morning, Sen. Paul had been spotted in the Senate gym. A source on Capitol Hill tells WUSA9 the Senate gym was closed last Thursday, but that Senators have continued to use the facility. Anyone who came into close contact with Sen. Paul is now in self-quarantine.

Back to MCPD headquarters in Gaithersburg and if anyone using the MCPD gym were to test positive for the coronavirus, likely everyone who used the gym would have to self-quarantine. That would potentially setting up a massive public safety crisis in Montgomery County.



In New York City, The NYPD has 98 confirmed cases of coronavirus. That is double the number of officers who normally call out sick according to the New York Post.

A Montgomery County Police spokesperson says the gym at headquarters is open for "very specific use." It is only open for a limited number of hours and restricted to a limited number of people.

The spokesperson adds the gym is constantly being cleaned and disinfected.

