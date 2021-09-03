Police: Montgomery County man accused of killing wife, says he found her dead

Reginald Dunlap Jr., 43, of North Kensington, has been charged with first-degree murder after his wife, Lauren Charles, was found dead Sunday inside their home.

KENSINGTON, Md. — A Montgomery County man was arrested and charged with murder after police say he killed his wife and attempted to cover it up.

Reginald Dunlap Jr., 43, of North Kensington, has been charged with first-degree murder after his wife, Lauren Charles, was found dead Sunday inside their home on the 11600 block of College View Drive in North Kensington.

According to police, Dunlap called 911 Sunday afternoon at around 1:40 p.m. saying he’d arrived back from church and found his wife dead. Upon arrival, Montgomery County police said they discovered Charles dead "with trauma to her body."

During an initial investigation, detectives said they identified Dunlap Jr. as the suspect.

Reginald Dunlap Jr., age 43, was arrested and charged with the murder of his 40yr old. wife. She was located deceased inside the couples North Kensington home yesterday afternoon.

Charles’ body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore where an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of her death.

Dunlap Jr. was arrested and later charged with one count of first-degree murder. He is currently being held without bond, police said.