Police: Man suspected of shooting mother and son over scooter dispute arrested

WASHINGTON — A man who allegedly shot a mother and her 5-year-son outside their home in Shaw over a scooter has been arrested, DC Police said.

Anthony Bedney, 26, is charged with two counts of assault with intent to kill and possession of a firearm during a crime of violence. He was arrested Thursday by members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Chief Robert Contee said the shooting happened May 18 after some type of argument over a rental scooter near 10th & P Street in Northwest. The gunman pulled out a handgun, covered his face with a ski mask and shot at a group of people. Both the mother and child were rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. There was another sibling who escaped unharmed, according to police.

The incident happened around 7 p.m., just minutes after the park at Seaton Elementary School closed for the night.

“He should be ashamed of what he did to the family,” Contee said in his statements. “He has to be held accountable for his actions.”

Right now Shaw community members are taking a walk through the community with city and law enforcement leaders to share concerns on rising crimes in the neighborhood.



The husband and father of the victims, Patrick Reilly, previously released this statement:

"On Tuesday night while playing with our children in front of our house, a man stopped and threatened our family, then intentionally shot at us, hitting my wife, Katie, and our five-year-old son. Thanks to the quick work of first responders, they were taken to the hospital where medical teams continue to help them. They need our support now. We thank our family, friends, and community for keeping them in their thoughts and continue to ask for privacy during this difficult time. Tell your loved ones how you feel today and hug them tightly. Give blood if you can. Thank you."

Neighbors and friends including Suki Lucier said the victim and her husband were particularly known to be advocates for improving public safety in their community. They were part of a group of concerned residents who recently expressed their worry to WUSA9 about alleged illegal activity and violence at a homeless encampment on 10th Street.