Police save 3-year-old girl, mom charged with attempted murder

Anne Catherine Akers, 28, faces an attempted second degree murder charge, as well as child abuse and assault charges.

WHEATON-GLENMONT, Md. — Montgomery County Police detectives arrested and charged with the attempted murder of her 3-year-old daughter after they were both found with serious injuries in their Wheaton-Glenmont home Saturday morning.

According to the Montgomery County Police Department, a family relative called 911 just before 11 a.m. Saturday when they went over to the home and saw blood on the floor. The relative left the house and called 911 immediately, police said.

Responding officers arrived and went into the home, where they found blood, as well as a pair of scissors on the floor, according to police.

The officers found 28-year-old Anne Catherine Ackers on the floor of a bedroom with a cut to her neck. Officers removed a blanket she was holding and found her 3-year-old daughter, who also had a cut to her neck. Police said officers immediately began performing life-saving measures on the mother and daughter. Ackers was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries, while her daughter was airlifted by helicopter to an area hospital for life-threatening injuries.

Physicians at the hospital told detectives that, in their opinion, without the life-saving efforts of the responding officers, the little girl's injuries would have been fatal, police said.