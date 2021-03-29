x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Washington, DC's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Washington, DC | WUSA9.com

Crime

Police save 3-year-old girl, mom charged with attempted murder

Anne Catherine Akers, 28, faces an attempted second degree murder charge, as well as child abuse and assault charges.
Credit: Montgomery County Police Department

WHEATON-GLENMONT, Md. — Montgomery County Police detectives arrested and charged with the attempted murder of her 3-year-old daughter after they were both found with serious injuries in their Wheaton-Glenmont home Saturday morning.

According to the Montgomery County Police Department, a family relative called 911 just before 11 a.m. Saturday when they went over to the home and saw blood on the floor. The relative left the house and called 911 immediately, police said.

Responding officers arrived and went into the home, where they found blood, as well as a pair of scissors on the floor, according to police. 

The officers found 28-year-old Anne Catherine Ackers on the floor of a bedroom with a cut to her neck. Officers removed a blanket she was holding and found her 3-year-old daughter, who also had a cut to her neck. Police said officers immediately began performing life-saving measures on the mother and daughter. Ackers was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries, while her daughter was airlifted by helicopter to an area hospital for life-threatening injuries.

Physicians at the hospital told detectives that, in their opinion, without the life-saving efforts of the responding officers, the little girl's injuries would have been fatal, police said. 

Credit: Montgomery County Police Department

Detectives have charged Akers with one count of attempted second-degree murder, one count of first-degree assault, and one count of first-degree child abuse. She is being held without bond at the Central Processing Unit. She's expected to make a court appearance Monday in Rockville District Court.

Download the brand-new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.

RELATED: Police: 13, 14-year-old boys arrested in DC armed carjacking

RELATED: Police arrest suspect in murder of 25-year-old outside Babylon Cafe in Woodbridge

RELATED: A 19-year-old's body was found at an abandoned Frederick property. Gov. Hogan has a connection