2 Molotov cocktails thrown at Cuban embassy in DC, officials say

On social media, embassy officials called it a "terrorist attack."

WASHINGTON — Cuban embassy officials in D.C. said the Cuban embassy was attacked late Sunday night. On social media, Cuba's Minister of Foreign Affairs Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla called it a "terrorist attack."

According to Parrilla, two Molotov cocktails were thrown at the embassy Sunday night. The embassy is located in the 2600 block of 16th Street Northwest. Parrilla says no members of the embassy were hurt. It is not clear yet if anyone has been arrested in this case. We have reached out to the Secret Service and other police agencies to get more details about what exactly happened and where the investigation stands, but have not yet heard back.

While details are still being worked out, Parrilla said this is the second time the embassy has been attacked in recent years. Back in 2020, a man was arrested after firing an assault-style rifle at the embassy.

In that case, the alleged gunman, 42-year-old Alexander Alazo of Aubrey, Texas, was charged with assault with intent to kill and several gun charges.

No injuries were reported in the 2020 shooting.