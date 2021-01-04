5 men indicted for kidnapping, robbery of a man they met at MGM Casino, DOJ says

A man was allegedly robbed and beaten while suspects ransacked his hotel room safe at the MGM National Harbor.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Five men have been federally indicted for allegedly conspiring to carry out a bold kidnapping and robbery plot at MGM National Harbor, according to an announcement from the Maryland U.S. Attorney's Office.

According to the indictment, the five defendants going by nicknames including "Mup," "Pain" and "Racks" kidnapped and beat a man they met at the MGM Hotel and Casino. After leaving the casino, the defendants took the victim to a Southeast, D.C. neighborhood on Feb. 3, according to court documents.

After allegedly robbing the man, two of the suspects returned to the MGM Hotel with the victim's room key and were seen leaving the room with possessions, court documents say.

The defendants charged in the indictment are:

Darius Lawrence Young, a/k/a “Mup,” age 28, of Washington, D.C.;

Christopher Allen Young, a/k/a “40,” age 26, of Washington, D.C.;

Anthony Erik Hebron, a/k/a “Pain,” age 28, of Washington, D.C.;

Tray David Sherman, a/k/a “Racks,” and “Fat Det,” age 26, of Germantown, MD; and

Lamar Jamal Perkins, a/k/a “Lou,” age 27, of Washington, D.C.

Christopher Young and Sherman were arrested on March 31, 2021 on a criminal complaint filed on March 30, 2021 for the same charge. Darius Young was already in custody on a related charge. Hebron and Perkins are fugitives.

As detailed in the affidavit, Sherman and Hebron were seen on surveillance footage leaving MGM with the victim. The three men then allegedly drove to D.C. in Sherman’s vehicle and the victim can be seen in surveillance footage getting out of the car and meeting with an unknown man, the court documents say.

According to Maryland U.S. Attorney Jonathan Lenzner's office, the victim and the man appear to give each other something and the victim then gets back in Sherman’s car and they drive away from the area.

A short time later, Hebron allegedly called Christopher Young. who then called DariusYoung and allegedly told him about an opportunity to participate in the kidnapping and robbery of a victim who had already been picked up by Hebron and Sherman, a press release from Lenzner's office said.

Perkins allegedly served as a lookout for the Youngs, while they held the victim at a location near the 600 block of 46th Place SE, according to court documents.

In the meantime, Hebron and Sherman allegedly returned to the MGM and were observed on surveillance footage appearing to enter the victim’s hotel room, an affidavit says.

As detailed in the affidavit, Sherman, wearing a backpack, and Hebron, pulling a roller suitcase behind him, appeared to exit from the victim’s hotel room and walk down the hotel hallway. When Sherman and Hebron were observed in the same hallway prior to entering the hotel room, they did not have a backpack or roller suitcase in their possession.

According to the affidavit, once the robbery was completed, officers saw Christopher Young and Darius Young exiting the tree line directly behind the location where the victim was allegedly held and returning to their vehicle.

Law enforcement also located the victim in the 500 block of 46th Place SE, with blood running down the front of his face from the top of his head, a cut on his mouth and eye, and a broken and swollen nose, authorities reported.

Court documents allege that the victim was kidnapped at gunpoint, then beaten and threatened until he gave the suspects the code to the safe in his hotel room

The defendants allegedly stole the victim’s hotel key, watch, wallet, identification, phone, and cocaine that the victim had purchased during the stop in D.C., the affidavit said.

In addition, the robbers allegedly took approximately $6,000 in cash, approximately $1,500 to $2,500 in poker chips, marijuana, an Xbox, a backpack, and a suitcase from the victim’s hotel room, according to investigators.

The kidnappers also allegedly pointed a gun at the victim, placed a gun in the victim’s mouth, hit the victim in the face and head with a gun, and threatened to kill the victim’s family members if the victim contacted law enforcement, court documents said.